Policeman arrested for allegedly threatening motorist with gun interdicted 

The Ghana Police Service has announced that the Policeman arrested over the weekend for brandishing a gun and threatening motorists has been interdicted.

In a press release from the security agency, it explains that the interdiction is to make way for investigations into the incident that occurred in the Central Region.

“Preliminary findings show that the person who was seen wielding the weapon is a police Sergeant stationed at the Central Regional Police Command. The said police man has been interdicted to make way for a full investigation into the matter,” parts of a Police statement reads.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigation indicates that the Police Sgt. lodged a complaint of assault against his assailants alleging that he was attacked by a group of persons one of whom was wielding a cutlass.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also commenced an investigation into the conduct of the police officer.

The Police say both the criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently.

Read the full Police statement below:

Update on Police arrest and retrieval of weapon from perceived gunman

The attention of the Police Service was drawn to a video in which a person wielding a pistol was captured engaged in an argument and a subsequent fight with another person.

Police immediately commenced investigation into the incident resulting in the arrest of the person and subsequent retrieval of the weapon.

Preliminary findings show that the person who was seen wielding the weapon is a police Sergeant stationed at the Central Regional Police Command. The said police man has been interdicted to make way for a full investigation into the matter.

Investigation further indicates that the Police Sgt. lodged a complaint of assault against his assailants alledging that he was attacked by a group of persons one of whom was wielding a cutlass.

Both parties are assisting police investigations.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) has also commenced investigation into the conduct of the police officer. Both the criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently.

We would like to assure the public that justice will be served.