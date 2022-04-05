Ghana cedi is gradually appreciating – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that Ghana’s cedi is gradually appreciating in the midst of the economic challenges.

Speaking in an interview with the BBC on Monday, April 4, 2022, the President was pushed to the corner when the host, Peter Okwoche pointed out that the Ghanaian cedi is performing woefully in an economy that is performing terribly compared to other countries.

In his defense, President Akufo-Addo said Ghana just like any other country is bearing the brunt of the global Coronavirus pandemic.

He said despite the challenges, Ghana’s cedi has started to gain ground and is gradually appreciating against foreign currencies.

“I don’t know the economy in the world that is doing well. The Cedi has begun to firm up. The world is going through a difficult [moment], Ghana is no exception, Nigeria is no exception. There is no country in the world that is escaping the ravages of Covid-19 and also the impact of the [Russia-Ukraine conflict],” President Akufo-Addo said.

According to the chair of ECOWAS, measures put in place by his government are credible and very soon, the economy of Ghana will be back on its feet.

“In Ghana, the recovery programme we have is very credible and that is what is going to give us the opportunity to come out of this period a stronger economy, and it is that future we are looking at.

“The digital economy is emerging as the biggest economy in the country and for a long period, it has not had any tax at all, so it is important that it also comes into the net,” President Akufo-Addo added.