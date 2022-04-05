Nose masks: 'It doesn't mean you can be reckless, you need to be responsible' — Kwadwo Poku to Ghanaians

An energy expert, Kwadwo Poku, has stated that Ghanaians need to be responsible and keep wearing nose masks even after the President has said it was no longer mandatory.

He noted that the President removing the mandatory wearing of masks did not mean that the wearing of nose masks had come to an end.

Speaking during News Review on Joy News’ 'AM show' he indicated that President Akufo-Addo's declaration that a nose mask was not compulsory only meant that it is no longer an offence not to wear it however, it does not mean one can be reckless about.

“We should take responsibility for the things we do as individuals. Look, why would you not wear masks if you think you after going to an environment that is not safe? Mask is to protect you and to protect the person that you are going in the midst of.

“The fact that the President used the words ‘not mandatory’ means that before it was a crime not to wear it, now he is pleading that as individuals let’s keep up with the good health practices and wear the masks,” he intimated.

He indicated that citizens ought to be responsible for their own life because “the fact that we always want something mandated is what is leading Ghana in the wrong part. People feel like it’s not mandated so I’m not going to do it or I won’t be arrested so I’m not going to do it and those are the problems; the spirit of discipline or individual discipline thereof.”