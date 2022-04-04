It’s not appropriate for GES to extend reopening date for SHS — IFEST

The Executive Director of the Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) Peter Anti has said the Ghana Education Service has no cause to extend the reopening date of SHS freshers.

He noted that parents were not obliged to send their wards to school on the exact date of reopening.

Discussing the entry of freshers into Senior High Schools (SHS) today on Joy News’ 'AM show,' Mr. Anti indicated that parents could take their wards to school at any given time.

His argument is that the reopening date was not compulsory.

According to him, if parents felt they did not have all items needed for their wards to go to school it has always been the practice that parents always wait to get all they need before sending their wards to school.

“I think some of us who have been in this system know that when they say school reopens on the 4th or the 5th it does not mean take your ward to school on the 4th or the 5th. That is the date school reopens. If your preparations are not enough or you are not ready to take the ward to school, you can wait after a week and take the ward to school. I don’t think any school will ask your ward to go back home if you report a week after school reopens,” he explained to the host.

He encouraged parents to always take their time and prepare adequately before sending their wards to school.

He noted that though it may cause the child to miss school activities, he maintained that parents should take their time.

SHS freshers per the GES calendar are to report to school today, however many have challenges regarding placement as well as the general preparedness for school due to late placements which only came out last week.