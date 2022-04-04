ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Speaker Bagbin warns parliamentary staff against leaking sensitive documents

Headlines Speaker Bagbin warns parliamentary staff against leaking sensitive documents
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Mr Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, has warned parliamentary personnel against leaking confidential documents to the press.

He explained that such conduct tarnished the legislature's reputation and what it represented in the eyes of citizens.

To that end, the Parliamentary Service Board has made some far-reaching decisions to ensure an efficient, non-partisan, innovative, and professional Parliamentary Service through holistic staff welfare and empowerment.

Mr Bagbin, who stated this during a staff durbar in Accra urged all staff to work as a committed team to ensure that Ghana's Legislature achieved its vision of becoming a model parliament worthy of emulation by other countries.

GNA

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
‘Our recovery programme very credible, we'll come out stronger’ – Akufo-Addo defends e-levy on BBC
04.04.2022 | Headlines
‘When we brought down Nyantakyi, we brought down Ghana football’- Speaker Bagbin
04.04.2022 | Headlines
‘Managing this Parliament has been difficult’ – Bagbin
04.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia inaugurates 12 Ghana Armed Forces-Private Sector partnerships
04.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo launches ambitious tourism project to attract one million visitors annually
04.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo gov’t has been squanderers of public purse – Ricketts-Hagan
04.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia woos American Football to establish NFL Africa Academy in Ghana for talent development
04.04.2022 | Headlines
We can’t sit for Akufo-Addo to dictate and co-opt everybody; ‘m’akaa m’aka' – Speaker Bagbin
04.04.2022 | Headlines
Bawumia congratulates Deborah Acquah for winning Women's Long Jump in USA
04.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line