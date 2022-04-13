Rev Minister urges government to protect water bodies to avoid importation of raw water

Founder and leader of the Saviour Light In Jesus Ministry sited in Asofan, a suburb of Accra in the Greater Accra Region, Osomafo Mensah has urged the government to continue putting measures in place to control illegal mining activities that have polluted some water bodies in the country.

Such illegal miners Osomafo Mensah noted needed to be sanctioned or punished when caught since their activities contravene the environmental laws of the country.

Osomafo Mensah made the call when he delivered his new year message on Sunday, April 3, 2022 according to the biblical (God's) calendar in the month of April.

He indicated that government needs the support of all Ghanaians to ensure the protection of the country’s forest and water bodies.

According to the man of God, Ghana may soon import raw water from the neighbouring countries if illegal mining is not fully checked.

Osomafo Mensah alleged that Ghana may soon lose all of its water bodies if care is not taken due to the level of destruction of the country's water bodies by illegal miners.

He said the pollution of the water bodies is not done by only illegal miners but those who have permits to mine but refused to follow the laid down guidelines and regulations to protect the environment.

The clergy said most miners who have permits are not actually following the rules questioning such miners where they deposit their tailings (waste materials after extracting their gold).

Osomafo Mensah further appealed to government to pursue and punish anyone found culpable of law without any fear or favour.