'We are dying, armed robbers killing us; help us' — Ohwim-Amanfrom residents cry to IGP

The residents of Ohwim-Amanfrom, a town along the Kumasi- Barekese road in the Ashanti region have for sometime now not known peace as a result of alleged persistent armed robbery attacks in the area.

According to a cross-section of residents who spoke to the correspondent in an interview, the increasing level of insecurity is affecting lives and properties as armed robbers allegedly operate day and night.

Ohwim-Amanfrom is a busy community that shares a common boundary with Atwima- Nwabiagya North Municipal where trading activities are carried out almost day and night.

However, the area lacks proper police security giving room for armed robbers to have a field day by allegedly attacking and robbing innocent traders and residents.

A section of residents and drivers told our correspondent about how such armed robbers allegedly use some tactful means to rob residents and drivers, sometimes at a gunpoint.

Attributing the crime wave in the area to the absence of a police station, Madam Yaa Gyamfua a trader hinted that the town started a police station project about five years ago but stalled due to lack of support.

Gyamfuah added that during the time of the abandoned project, activities of armed robbery were less.

"My brother, this area is no more safe to reside in as many residents have lost their personal effects or allegedly been stabbed to death,' a driver stated.

A resident indicated that the abandoned police station in the area has now been occupied by wild animals including snakes among other harmful reptiles.

Some elders in the community who spoke to the reporter confirmed that the high incidents of armed robberies have been disturbing the peace of the town.

Adding that several reports have been allegedly made to the appropriate quarters for action but to no avail.

Opanin Kweku Agyeman, an opinion leader made a passionate appeal to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to come to their aid.

