Thirty-five brilliant but needy students in Tema East get support

Thirty-five brilliant but needy students in Tema East Constituency have received support from Mr. Isaac Ashai Odamtten, Member of Parliament for the Constituency to enable them to pursue their academics at the Senior High School level.

Mr Odamtten in collaboration with the Tema East Educational Foundation donated a fully loaded chop box of provisions including Gari, Kellogg’s, Indomie, Sugar, Carton of Drinks, water, biscuit, a tin of milo, and Nido, and soap to each of the students.

The Tema East MP explained that the gesture was to help expand education to the underprivileged needy but brilliant children in the municipality.

Making the presentation, Mr. Odamtten said bringing every child on board the ship of education is a national priority that must be taken seriously by every stakeholder.

According to him, no nation can make meaningful progress with a high number of its youth as illiterate; “an educated Tema East populace is a critical recipe for development and peace in the constituency”.

Mr. Odamtten explained that Tema Newtown has a lot of school dropouts hence the initiative to ensure that brilliant but “needy” pupils are supported to complete their SHS and possibly transit to a tertiary institution.

He called on synergies amongst agencies especially communities in the constituency where these children come from to ensure that they are given the necessary support to achieve education.

He said: “Education is the only way we can achieve a better, reliable, and developed peaceful and prosperous Constituency”.

Mr. Richester Nii Armah Armafio, Chairman of the Tema East Educational Foundation said the non-partisan foundation is fully committed to supporting, and minimizing the out-of-school children phenomenal.

“Each year we would support and encourage BECE graduates to get back to SHS” he pledged.

Mr. Armafio who is also the secretary of the Ghana Tuna Association (GTA) said the foundation would initiate data to keep records and track the beneficiaries’ performance at the SHS level.

He indicated that all schools in Tema East Constituency were approached to nominate five brilliant but needy students to be supported adding that close to 180 students will benefit from this initiative.

He called on community and religious leaders, and parents to upscale their effort in educating their children adding that “education is a collective responsibility and the greatest legacy you can give a child is education”.

Madam Gifty Owusu, a mother of a beneficiary expressed her gratitude saying “I would like to say thank you for this intervention, when we heard it is going to be launched, we thought it was propaganda but they’ve proved doubters like me wrong, God bless their work to keep supporting us”.

She encouraged the students to learn hard to benefit from other initiatives.

Master Isaac Yeboah, a beneficiary also said the support has relieved his mother from going to contract a loan to help him go back to school.