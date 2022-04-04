CPP Chairperson tasks women to make an impact

Nanahemaa Akosua Fremponmaa Sarpong Kumankuma, Chairperson of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP) has dared women to enter into professional fields purportedly reserved for men and challenge the status quo, break the barriers, and make an impact in whatever field of endeavour.

Nanahemaa Fremponmaa who made admonishment encouraged women to acquire professional skills through formal academic pursuit or informal apprenticeship, “We must not be satisfied with any position, we must dare to climb upwards.”

The CPP Chairperson stated at the eleventh monthly stakeholder engagement seminar organized by the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office which is a platform rolled out for state and non-state actors to address national issues. It was also attended by representatives from the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA), and SIC Insurance Company PLC.

The eleventh stakeholder engagement was also used to climax the GNA Tema Regional Office’s month-long activities to mark the 2022 International Women’s Day celebration and also mark the first anniversary of the stakeholder engagement.

Speaking on the topic: “The path of women entrepreneurs: Challenges and Prospects,” Nanahemaa Fremponmaa urged women to organize things properly as they acquire skills in the various fields and move into the technology field.

Nanahemaa Fremponmaa noted that even though the voices for women's equality, advancement, and advocacy continue to gain momentum, they are not making the required impact, therefore, women must catalyze the change through impactful engagement at the top level.

She said, “we cannot simply continue an outdated conversation for women's equality, the rate of change is not fast enough for the heightened expectations around equality.”

She said data in Ghana continue to show that women are not moving toward equality, despite, the best intentions of gender advocates, structures continue to emerge to fight against the interest of women.

Nanahemaa Fremponmaa noted that from the political, economic, governance, social, religious, and other fields, the national and grassroots movements have only created dialogue and sparked conversation around gender parity, “we have not yet fuelled enough fire to evolve thinking, or pushed through to see substantive change”.

“If we are to challenge the status quo and impact change, we must consider how our biases, conscious or unconscious, are affecting our daily conversations and practices,” she said.

The CPP Chairperson noted that these biases could include the tendency to associate with people who remind us of ourselves or searching for information in a way that confirms our own perceptions and firmly held beliefs.

“These actions maintain the status quo within the organization and do not challenge the established norms that may be excluding underrepresented people in the organization.

“We need to dig deeper to explore our differences and challenge the status quo. This logic can transcend the more practical applications, such as recruiting strategies, hiring practices, or promotion criteria, and ask us all to self-reflect,” she said.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager in his remarks revealed that technology has virtually balanced the workspace, “works that in the past demanded physical manpower have changed as machines are now being used to manage these, this makes it flexible for the female to also operate it”.

Mrs. Sika Ramatu Lawson, a Project Electrical Engineer at the Department of Electrical Engineer at TOR who spoke on “Prospects of women in the oil refinery sector: Women’s contribution to the success story of the Tema Oil Refinery,” said the refinery which was a purely engineering-oriented field of work, was predominantly male-dominated as fewer women study and work in that area.

Mrs. Cynthia Kwarteng Tufuor, SIC Area Manager for Tema Region speaking on “Prospects of women in the insurance industry: Women’s contribution to the SIC Mission,” said women form about 60 per cent of the workforce of SIC Insurance but occupy 35 per cent of leadership positions.

Mrs. Florence Essel, GPHA Assistant General Manager in Charge of Administration, speaking on the topic: “Prospects of women in the blue economy: Women’s contribution to the GPHA’s 60 years of operation,” said that some of the machines and other operational mechanisms made it virtually impossible for a female to enter those fields in the past but now the situation is changing.

Mrs. Essel said 16 per cent of the entire staff at the GPHA are females adding that their Transit Area is also headed by a female while some females work at the Management Departments.