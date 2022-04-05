'More public education needed on SHS placement to address legitimate issues' — Africa Education Watch

A research fellow at the Africa Education Watch, Divine Kpe has stated that in order for Ghanaians to appreciate the computerised placement system more public education is needed.

He noted that there were legitimate issues parents need to know.

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News today April 4, he said there were people who still found it absurd to hear students with aggregate six not able to get their choice of school.

“There are people who still find it difficult to appreciate why although they have good grades they have not been placed in their preferred choice and that also, there is a legitimate reason for that.

“I believe what needs to be done is the education so that once we all have the education we can understand that a child can have grade six and yet not get his or her first choice or second choice or even third choice depending on when you selected day or boarding school,” he stated.

He noted that, “we have monitored this year’s placement and compared to last year we have seen some level of satisfaction. We have not seen a case of people trooping into independence square to work out their placement. GES has put in structures to ensure that parents that have challenges with schools place a call through for the resolution of that.”

The forest SHS students are to report to school today, April 4. However, some are still yet to be placed in schools.