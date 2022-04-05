ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'More public education needed on SHS placement to address legitimate issues' — Africa Education Watch

Education 'More public education needed on SHS placement to address legitimate issues' — Africa Education Watch
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A research fellow at the Africa Education Watch, Divine Kpe has stated that in order for Ghanaians to appreciate the computerised placement system more public education is needed.

He noted that there were legitimate issues parents need to know.

Speaking on the ‘AM show’ on Joy News today April 4, he said there were people who still found it absurd to hear students with aggregate six not able to get their choice of school.

“There are people who still find it difficult to appreciate why although they have good grades they have not been placed in their preferred choice and that also, there is a legitimate reason for that.

“I believe what needs to be done is the education so that once we all have the education we can understand that a child can have grade six and yet not get his or her first choice or second choice or even third choice depending on when you selected day or boarding school,” he stated.

He noted that, “we have monitored this year’s placement and compared to last year we have seen some level of satisfaction. We have not seen a case of people trooping into independence square to work out their placement. GES has put in structures to ensure that parents that have challenges with schools place a call through for the resolution of that.”

The forest SHS students are to report to school today, April 4. However, some are still yet to be placed in schools.

Vanessa Calys-Tagoe
Vanessa Calys-Tagoe

News ContributorPage: VanessaCalysTagoe

More Education
ModernGhana Links
It’s not appropriate for GES to extend reopening date for SHS — IFEST
04.04.2022 | Education
'Allow SHS to admit their own students, who said they were admitting chaff' – Former GIMPA Rector
04.04.2022 | Education
Thirty-five brilliant but needy students in Tema East get support
04.04.2022 | Education
Wulugu SHS riot: Students to pay GH¢76 each, ringleaders sacked from boarding house
04.04.2022 | Education
No double track this year as 1st year SHS students report to school today – Adutwum
04.04.2022 | Education
UEW matriculates 9,033 fresh students for 2021/2022 academic year
03.04.2022 | Education
Marymount International School organises Kids National Patriotic Day
03.04.2022 | Education
Obuasi Sec Tech gets furniture, public address System
02.04.2022 | Education
JHS graduate gets support from journalist at Kumawu Dadiease
01.04.2022 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line