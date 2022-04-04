Dagbon youth honors Asantehene for mediating protracted chieftaincy feud

His Royal Majesty Otumfou Osei Tutu II has been presented with a citation in recognition of his traditional rulership by Dagbon Malma Zugo (DAMAZ), an advocacy Association in Dagbon.

It will be recalled that three eminent Kings were selected including Nayiri Mahami Shariga, the King of Mamprugu, King of the Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Sulemana, with the Ashantihene being the Chairman succeeded in bringing finality to the Dagbon chieftaincy dispute between the Abudu and the Andani's.

The Ashantihene led committee used several years at the Manhyia palace to mediate and forestall peace and harmony in the current Dagbon.

During a courtesy call on the King of the Ashanti Kingdom at the Manhyia palace to present the citation as a mark of honour and distinction, Chairman of the Association lauded the King for giving the aggrieve parties a fair hearing during the mediation process.

The Chairman, Alhaji Jagbo Babaa speaking at the short ceremony said the king is a father for the nation and not for Asanteman.

According to him, the people of Dagbon are truly satisfied with how the protracted chieftaincy dispute was handled.

“What the king has done for we the youth cannot be quantified, we don't know how to express our thank you to him, as children from Dagbon, we cannot do anything that can measure the satisfaction we had, the way Otumfou handled Dagbon crisis, the way he liberated us from the crisis we have been in for decades, so we just want to show our appreciation for the whole world to know, we the youth of Dagbon are most grateful for what he has done for us.”

In a quick response, Otumfuor assured the Association that the youth of Dagbon will continue to be his children, and his gate will remain open for any discussion.

“I will never forget about you, you will continue to remain my children, I will never forget about you, we will still have the bond of friendship, Manhyia will continue to be your home anytime,” he added.

Potion of the citation reads, “Your tireless efforts in harnessing peace, creating and successfully implementing a roadmap of peace in Dagbon stand tall in the annals of mediators in the world.”