Bawumia donates pick-up to Fijai SHS

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, through the Member of Parliament for Effia Kwesimintsim has donated a pick-up vehicle to Fijai Senior High School to help in the day to day running of the school.

The school also received a set of musical instruments from the Western Regional Minister Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, all in fulfilment of a pledge made by the two during the 70th anniversary celebration of the Fijai Senior High recently.

The Veep also promised a scholarship for students who would pass the WASSCE 2022 .

Dr Sally Sarah Acquaye, the Chairperson for the 70th anniversary Planning Committee also revealed the availability of a laptop for grasp by some excellent individuals and expressed gratitude to the Vice President for responding swiftly.

The Headmaster of the School, Mr Kenneth Dotse Agbomadzi recounted how his vehicle broke down some time ago leaving him to pick a public transport and the relief the new vehicle would bring to the smooth running of the school.

He was also grateful to the old students for upholding their alma mater.

