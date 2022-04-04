Mawuli Photography donates to Teshie Orphanage

Mawuli Photography has donated items valued over GH¢5,000.00 to the Teshie Orphanage in Accra.

The items donated to the orphanage included bags of rice, cooking oil, drinks, boxes of biscuits, and detergents among others.

The items were received by the patron of the orphanage during a short ceremony at their premises.

She expressed her sincere gratitude to the Mawuli Photography team for the kind gesture and also prayed that the good Lord continues to bless the work of the team.

The donation was in line with a promise made by the Mawuli Photography team at the beginning of 2021 to put smiles on the faces of orphaned children at the end of the year. With the help of its cherished clients, the promise has been fulfilled and is now set to become an annual initiative.

Akosua Agyepong, a client of Mawuli Photography who joined the team for the donation said, “I’m so glad to be a part of this donation and to be a client of Mawuli Photography. So far, everyone in my family has shot with them and it’s nice to know to see them give back to the underprivileged in the society. Have always been proud of Mawuli Photography and their growth and I always tell them, but today they’ve made me extra, extra proud.”

About Mawuli Photography

Mawuli Photography is a Photography brand dedicated to providing the most affordable photography services to individuals and families based in Ghana.

Mawuli Photography’s flagship photo studio is located at Spintex in Accra, Ghana and is open every day for birthday, baby, maternity, couple and family photoshoots.

Mawuli Photography is also a major producer of frames and canvas prints in Ghana. mawuliphotography.com

About Teshie Orphanage

The Teshie Orphanage is a children’s home situated on the Lekma road at Teshie in Accra, Ghana with twenty (20) underprivileged children in its care.