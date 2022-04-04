Former MP for Salaga South donates 200 bags of sugar to constituents

04.04.2022 LISTEN

Former Member of Parliament for Salaga South of the Savannah Region, Hon. Adam Salifu Braimah on Sunday donated 200 bags of sugar to the Muslim community in the constituency to support them observe this year's Ramadan.

The bags of sugar is expected to be distributed to Mosques, Imams, women and the youth within the area as part of his contribution to help ensure a successful Ramadan.

According to him, the items were his contribution to supporting Muslims in the constituency undergoing spiritual cleansing this period considered as a major pillar in the Islamic calendar.

The former regional minister for Savannah Region commended his Muslim brothers and sisters for their resilience and enormous support given him over the years.

He prayed for Allah's guidance to enable them endure the challenges they will encounter in the remaining days of the fasting.

He implored them to endeavor to pray for President Akufo-Addo and the government to lead Ghana to prosperity and progress.

He also pledged his continuous support to them and wished them a fruitful fasting period.