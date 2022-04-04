ModernGhana logo
Covid-19: Ghana receives 309,600 AstraZeneca doses from Japan

Covid-19: Ghana receives 309,600 AstraZeneca doses from Japan
Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, has received 309,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the government of Japan through the COVAX facility to support Ghana's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

Addressing a gathering during the donation, she thanked the government of Japan for supporting Ghana’s health sector through projects such as the UHC roadmap, expansion of CHPS in the five northern regions, the Maternal-Child Health Record Book project as well as Supporting Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR).

In a related development, the government of the United States of America has also announced a new $24.7-million support to Ghana, as part of the Covid-19 vaccine drive.

Speaking to the media during the donation, the Acting Mission Director, Janean Davis, explained that her country has already donated $9.6 million to Ghana to help in mobilisation for the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

According to her, the American government had been working with the government of Ghana from the moment the pandemic hit, adding that it is about time they intensified their support with the $24.7million fund.

She stated that the support will be used to get more vaccines on time and also help secure vaccines for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The representative of the Director of Public Health, Dr Charity Sarpong, said about four per cent of those who contracted the disease lost their lives, adding that it is the reason Ghana has to improve upon her vaccination regime and systems, especially among pregnant women.

Source: Classfmonline.com

