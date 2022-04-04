Wulugu SHS riot: Students to pay GH¢76 each, ringleaders sacked from boarding house

04.04.2022 LISTEN

Students of Wulugu Senior High School in the North East Region, who were involved in the riot that led to the destruction of school property, have been surcharged GH¢76 each.

In March 2022, the students protested over the quality of food served to them among other concerns and vandalised school property in the process.

The school was subsequently shut down by the Regional Security Council to allow investigations into the incident.

Subsequently, the five-member committee has submitted its report to the school board.

They have made some far-reaching recommendations that will help deal with the situation.

“The NEC considered the recommendations and also passed some resolutions on the recommendations that have been made,” North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, said to Citi News.

He also noted that five of the students believed to be the leaders of the riot have been expelled from the boarding house of the school.

“Because they are the ring leaders, they will pay a little more than their colleagues would,” he noted further. Overall, all the students have been billed to pay some amount of money that will be used to repair the damage they have caused,” Mr. Zakaria said.

The Minister further indicated that all students are to report to school tomorrow, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, after almost a month of closure.

---citinewsroom