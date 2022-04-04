Police announce arrest of 28 armed robbery suspects after various swoops in March

The Ghana Police Service has announced that it arrested some 28 suspected armed robbers through various operations in the country at the end of March 2022.

In a press release issued on Monday, April 4, 2022, the Police confirm that two armed robbers were shot dead during that intelligence-led operations.

Below is the full Police statement issued today:

Twenty Eight (28) Armed Robbery Suspects arrested and two shot dead in March

The suspects who are being prosecuted in various courts include: Zakaria Gomna, Ayenduo Sule, Ahmed Abubaku, Emmanuel Frimpong @ Attah Panin, Seth Frimpong, Stephen Arthur, Awudu Yusifu, Selasi Agorsor, Musah Inusah, Kofi Aszilevi Atta Essau and Kassim Mohammed. The others are Kwaku Okyere, Collins Atobia , Prince Tei Larbi, Prosper Beesi, Francis Mensah, Salifu Illiasu, Yahaya Zakaria, Omar Abubakar, Amadu Osmanu, Aliu Mohamadu, Evans Akolgo, Abotitogum Agonga Joseph, Sophia Johnson, Umaru Garage and Abuchy Abu.

We would like to commend all the Police commands and the special anti-robbery task forces that participated in the operations.

We would also like to express our gratitude to the communities that assisted the police in these anti-armed robbery operations.

We would like to assure the good people of Ghana that we shall continue with the fight against robbery and all other crimes to ensure a safer and secure environment for all.

We therefore seek your continued help and support in this fight, for we are very much aware that we achieve more when we work together.