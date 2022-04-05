UNPRPD organizes workshop for persons with disability and stakeholders

The United Nations through its United Nations Partnership on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNPRPD) has organized a 5-day workshop for stakeholders within its community.

The training is expected to improve the all-round perception of persons with disability.

Speaking at the event today, April 4, 2022, the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations, Charles Abani stated that the inclusion of persons with disabilities in all facets of life was necessary if the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SCGs) are to be achieved.

In delivering his speech, he stated, “disability inclusion is an essential condition for upholding human rights, sustainable development, peace and security. It is also central to the promised of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to leave no one behind.”

He added that, it was of great importance that persons with disabilities are put at the center and not left behind. He noted that, “the mantra of ‘nothing about us without us’ needs to be brought to life.”

He encouraged stakeholders to not just seek to bring about the change, but to approach the situation as a society to ensure that all persons with disabilities realize their rights and take up positions at the political and economic space.

In an interview with Modern Ghana News, President of the National Federation of Disability Organizations, Mawunyo Yakar-Dagbah stated that the aim of the workshop, although made up majority of abled persons, was to equip the disabled persons on ways they can be included in the grand scheme of affairs in order not to be left behind.

She bemoaned the lack of attention on the Disability Act which was passed in 2006. According to her, the inability of government to properly implement the act is hindering the ability of the federation in executing its duties as well as cementing the rights and safety of persons with disabilities.

She indicated that, “the disability Act that was passed in 2006, Act 715 and then in 2007 government also ratified the UN convention on the rights of persons with disabilities. Actually signed in 2007 and then ratified in 2012. It requires that you amend your domestic laws if there was a need and clearly there is a need.

"Even with our act there is no mention of women with disabilities, children with disabilities and women face double discriminations as a result of being women and being disabled. There was nothing on situation of humanitarian crises and the Act itself did not come with a legislative instrument. There are several provisions in there which are not well explained as to how it should be implemented.”

She indicated that the act created the National Council of Persons with Disabilities, but the council is not well resourced and as such making the goal of equipping all disabled persons quite challenging and slow.

The workshop will last till April 8, 2022.