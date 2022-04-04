ModernGhana logo
Corruption, wickedness on the rise as Christians fail to bring the needed change in society - Police Chaplain

Reverend ASP Francis K. Amenuvor, the Chaplain of the Volta Regional Police Command, on Sunday said corruption, wickedness and other social vices were on the rise because Christians had failed to make the needed change in society.

He said if Christians, who made up 70 per cent of the Ghanaian population, could exude true Christian values, the ills of society would be nibbed in the bud.

Rev. ASP. Amenuvor was preaching a sermon on the theme: "Building a new nation in Christ" at the Edem congregation of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Adaklu District.

He said a new nation was a country made up of people with new hearts, new spirits, new thinking and a new way of life in Christ.

Rev. ASP. Amenuvor said corruption which used to be a taboo word was now glorified by all, including Christians.

He said, "though we are unfaithful to God, His love for us is still unwavering and He is calling us to turn back to Him."

Rev. ASP. Amenuvor said the world was going through a lot of challenges because "we have turned our back to God and are following our hearts' desires."

He appealed to Christians to be the vessels that God should use to build a new nation.

The Regional Chaplain noted that the new nation God desired for man was devoid of corruption, wickedness, backbiting, mudslinging and a place where there would be equal opportunities for all.

He encouraged Christians to remain steadfast even in times of challenges and to trust and remain faithful and committed to Christ Jesus.

