Court rules for divorced wife to return over $100k worth mansion to ex-husband Odartey Lamptey

A Court in Accra has ruled that former Ghana football star, Nii Odartey Lamptey be given back his mansion at East Legon following years of a legal battle with his ex-wife, Gloria Adjoa Appiah.

The former RSC Anderlecht player has been in court since 2014 pleading with the court for his mansion bought for US$100,000 somewhere in 1998/1999 to be returned to him after parting ways with his wife.

The divorce became necessary after Nii Odartey Lamptey shockingly discovered through a DNA test that all three children he fathered with Gloria were not his.

Today, a Court ruling has finally gone in his favour as he secures his rightful ownership of the huge mansion at East Legon.

Reacting to the ruling in an interview with Accra-based Angel TV, Nii Odartey Lamptey says he is delighted.

“This is a house I bought for $100,000 around 1998/1999 while playing in Germany so you can imagine. I was given one hour to leave the house when my ex-wife filed for divorce. I'm extremely happy at this new ruling,” the ex-Black Stars forward shared.

Since his divorce from Gloria Appiah, Nii Odartey Lamptey has gone on to marry again to Ruweida Yakubu. They have three children.