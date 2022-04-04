ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Court rules for divorced wife to return over $100k worth mansion to ex-husband Odartey Lamptey

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News Gloria Adjoa Appiah [Left], Nii Odartey Lamptey [Right]
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Gloria Adjoa Appiah [Left], Nii Odartey Lamptey [Right]

A Court in Accra has ruled that former Ghana football star, Nii Odartey Lamptey be given back his mansion at East Legon following years of a legal battle with his ex-wife, Gloria Adjoa Appiah.

The former RSC Anderlecht player has been in court since 2014 pleading with the court for his mansion bought for US$100,000 somewhere in 1998/1999 to be returned to him after parting ways with his wife.

The divorce became necessary after Nii Odartey Lamptey shockingly discovered through a DNA test that all three children he fathered with Gloria were not his.

Today, a Court ruling has finally gone in his favour as he secures his rightful ownership of the huge mansion at East Legon.

Reacting to the ruling in an interview with Accra-based Angel TV, Nii Odartey Lamptey says he is delighted.

“This is a house I bought for $100,000 around 1998/1999 while playing in Germany so you can imagine. I was given one hour to leave the house when my ex-wife filed for divorce. I'm extremely happy at this new ruling,” the ex-Black Stars forward shared.

Since his divorce from Gloria Appiah, Nii Odartey Lamptey has gone on to marry again to Ruweida Yakubu. They have three children.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Mawuli Photography donates to Teshie Orphanage
04.04.2022 | Social News
The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse sends Ramadan message to Muslims 
04.04.2022 | Social News
2022 Ramadan: Former NDA boss urge Muslims to pray for Ghana
04.04.2022 | Social News
Akyem Hemang: 21-year-old man kills grandparents after second attempt
04.04.2022 | Social News
E/R: Accident at Akim Birimso kills five people, several others injured
04.04.2022 | Social News
E-levy: Financial literacy of people doing MoMo is low; gov’t may not reach its target — Prof. Lord Mensah
04.04.2022 | Social News
'Focus on reforming your recruitment processes and get it right' — Suhuyini charges Police Service
04.04.2022 | Social News
W/R: Fire outbreak at Takoradi market destroys properties, leaves market women traumatised
04.04.2022 | Social News
W/R: Breathing man sent to mortuary to be kept 'by force'
04.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line