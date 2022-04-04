Dear Aspiring Politician

Your charisma is outstanding beyond expression
Anyone who does not notice your charming vibrancy
Must have lost the function of their eyes
To say you have a bright future
Will be a gross understatement
So when you get to the top
Which you will, by all means
When you get to the top, I pray,
May you not be a clone of one of those at whom
You now raise your youthful voice of defiance
To accuse of corruption and bad governance
May you not be like our many brothers and sisters
Who stepped on our backs to rise to great heights
But are now deaf to our plights when we cry
When you get to the top, eat your share of the nation’s cake
The cake baked with our sweat and blood and tears
Eat to your fill
But eat with your mouth, I pray you, not with your ears
Lest you become deaf to our cries too