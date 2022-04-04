'Assemblies shouldn't solely rely on Common Fund for its developmental projects' — Gomoa Central DCE

Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been encouraged to intensify revenue mobilization efforts rather than solely relying on District Assembly Common Fund before executing their developmental projects.

District Chief Executive for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo who said this noted that the demand for infrastructure development in various communities call for vigorous revenue mobilization to meet the needs of the people.

At its First Ordinary Meeting of the Third Session of the Second Assembly held at Gomoa Afransi last Thursday, the DCE noted that the Assembly was revamping its Town and Area Council offices to boost revenue collection and to make it accessible for people to pay their taxes and levies.

To this end, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo announced that Pomadze -Asebu Area Council had been opened and was in full operation.

He therefore urged residents in the area to transact business with staff rather than travelling long distances to pay their taxes.

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo tasked revenue collectors to be proactive in discharge of their assigned duties to boost revenue collection.

Touching on Common Fund projects in the District, the Gomoa Central DCE disclosed that seventeen (17) new projects were being carried out and at various stages of completion.

He mentioned the construction of a police station at Gomoa Pomadze which he said was 92% complete, construction of 1 No Polyclinic at Gomoa Abonyi 80% complete.

Others include construction of 28-unit lockable stores (phase 1) at Gomoa Aboso, construction of 1 No CHPS compound at Gomoa Oguakrom, construction of 1 No 6-unit classroom block with Ancillary facilities at Gomoa Ayensuadze, construction of 1 No office complex for District Health Insurance Scheme at Gomoa Afransi and completion of Magistrate's bungalow also at Gomoa Afransi among others.

"The Assembly through the Department of Agriculture has projected to supply seedlings and fertilizers to over Twelve Thousand (12,000) farmers under Planting for Food and Jobs flagship programme this year

"Additionally, Twenty Thousand (20,000) Coconut seedlings, One Hundred Thousand (100,000) Oil Palm seedlings and Ten Thousand (10,000) mango seedlings are projected to be given to farmers who would show interest in growing cash crops in the District.

"This is a great opportunity for our farmers especially the youth to engage in profitable venture for a living. The Agric Department would be available to give the technical advice to any person wo wish to engage in cash crop farming," he stated.

In the education sector, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo disclosed that the Assembly in collaboration with the Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah and the Ministry of Education have established Girl's Model School at ABEA.

According to the DCE, the school was to promote Girl-Child Education in the district.

He again noted that the Assembly has distributed over 1,000 dual desks to more than 20 schools, adding, it envisages distributing twice by the close of the year.

"Still on Education, I want to state that the cordial relationship between the Assembly and our Honourable MP, we have been able to commission a well-furnished 6-unit classroom block at Pomadze.

"The school in addition received over 150 school uniforms by the kind courtesy of Hon. Naana Eyiah.

"Two Hundred and Forty (240) dual desks have been given to the Gomoa Central District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service to be given to both Lower and Upper Primary Schools.

"This includes 15 teacher's chairs, 17 teacher's tables, 4 Library tables and 24 Library chairs," he stressed.

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Hon. Naana Eyiah who was present at the Assembly meeting lamented over high rates of teenage Pregnancies in the District and urged the Assembly Members to intensify community education on early sex and its consequences.

Earlier before the exercise, all the 22 Assembly Members endorsed their Presiding Member Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson for a third-term of office.

Hon. Kweku Nyarko Koomson who doubles as the Dean of the Presiding Members in the Central Region thanks his colleagues for the confidence imposed in him.