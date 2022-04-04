Luminary DMR embarks on another charitable journey to give back to his hometown in Adidome

From the street with the hustle life to the project life, Ghanaian sensational musician, Joseph Luminary Adzrago, known in music circles as Luminary DMR on the first day of April 2022, donated to residents of his hometown, Adidome in the Volta Region.

Lumi-DMR, known for his philanthropic routines, embarked on a charity project dubbed “Donate and Support for Brilliant Students” aimed at supporting the much less privileged in the small town of Tswala Adidome in the North Volta of Ghana where he hails from.

The artiste/songwriter, philanthropist and CEO of Development Means Reform Records (DMR Records) seemed to have a resounding success in rapidly improving the music system and championing youth empowerment as he was recently honoured with an award by the ECOWAS Youth Council as an ECOWAS Youth Ambassador for his philanthropic gestures in May 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown in Ghana.

One of which was when he partnered with media houses to donate relief items including food to the hardest-hit and vulnerable through his Lumi-DMR Foundation.

The skilled entrepreneur and musician is known for his hit songs, AGYEIWAA, CANABIS, BOBOBO and a lot more. His latest song titled 'I DEY BUY ALL' features young legendary Afrobeat musician, Tic, which is equally enjoying massive rotation on both radio and television following his five years distribution deal with Universal Music Group.