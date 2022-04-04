ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.04.2022 Social News

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse sends Ramadan message to Muslims 

By Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
Nii Adottey Odaawulu INii Adottey Odaawulu I
04.04.2022 LISTEN

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse, Nii Adottey Odaawulu I, has sent a message to all Muslims home and around the world as Ramadan fasting begins.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse who doubles as the Sarkin Talba of the Greater Accra Hausa Chief called on his fellow Muslims to use this period of deep spiritual and holy month to pray to Almighty Allah for his blessings, peace, progress and unity in the Muslim communities and the country at large.

He appealed to fellow philanthropists and chiefs to reflect on the virtues taught by prophet Mohammed (SAW) which virtues include concern for the less privileged in society, increased offering of salat and introspection for the purpose of character development.

He urged Muslims to demonstrate submission to the Almighty Allah by engagements in increased prayer and study of the Qur’an.

However, the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheikh Usmanu Nuhu Sharubutu declared Sunday April 3, 2022, as the starting of this year’s Ramadan fast.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Women remain underrepresented in the oil and gas industries
04.04.2022 | Social News
Operation Smile Ghana reaffirmed resolve to put smiles on Children with cleft lips
04.04.2022 | Social News
CPP Chairperson tasks women to make an impact
04.04.2022 | Social News
Songhor Lagoon: 'Thugs have besiege Ada, terrorising residents' — Ada Chief alleges
04.04.2022 | Social News
Ningo SHS Computer Lab destroyed by rainstorm
04.04.2022 | Social News
2022 Ramadan : Yendi MP, FAM donate 1,000 bags of sugar, cash to constituents
04.04.2022 | Social News
Mawuli Photography donates to Teshie Orphanage
04.04.2022 | Social News
Former MP for Salaga South donates 200 bags of sugar to constituents
04.04.2022 | Social News
Court rules for divorced wife to return over $100k worth mansion to ex-husband Odartey Lamptey
04.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line