Panways Ghana urges mining firms to adopt eco-friendly ways of controlling dust

04.04.2022 LISTEN

Panwways Ghana, a subsidiary of Panways Group srl, an industrial consultancy firm has implored mining firms in Ghana to adopt eco-friendly ways to control dust without wasting water.

While commending organizers and partners of the Ghana Mining week celebration and the Gold expo, the company noted that the government of Ghana was committed to the various water and sanitation conventions which Ghana had subscribed.

“Panways wish to state that its wide interest in soil stabilization and dust control wish to advice all and sundry to adopt our technologically advanced green dust control. This technology is ecologically friendly and is being applied in Western and Eastern Europe, particularly Albania, Italy and Crimea with host of other countries.”

This was contained in a statement issued and signed by Mr. Patrick Kwesie, Managing Partner of Panways and copied to the media.

The statement said the mining week and the Gold Expo has helped shape the mining industry standards and its management effort to create enough sustainability in their various host Communities.

“We are proud because the ordinary miner must be noticed and live luxury as he or she toils. Indeed, this initiative is an eye-opener,” it said.

The statement recommended to the organizers of the event and government to concentrate on other vital minerals such as Silica sand, Kaolin, Bauxite, Manganese, Granite and limestone which were abundant in the Jomoro municipality.

It further pleaded with the various stakeholders in government to assist Panways and Unikat Handles Gmbh to assess the Jomoro municipality for national development.

The statement finally commended the government and the various mining companies as well as their related support services firm for the prompt support they rendered to the victims of the Appiatse disaster that threw the whole country into a state of mourning.

“We wish to thank the Western Regional minister for putting the region in the utmost and prestigious state for investors”, it added.