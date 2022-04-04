Maiden Ayawaso Central Coaches Clinic ends successfully

The 4-day coaches clinic sponsored by Farm 360 and organised by Ayawaso Central Sports Directorate led by Mr. Emmanuel Tetteh Sabutey ended on a good note last Friday.

The exercise took place at the municipal health and education office in Kotobabi from 29th March to 1st April, 2022. It was aimed at equipping basic level sports teachers with up-to-date requisite knowledge relating to the various sporting disciplines.

The maiden exercise which witnessed 16 participants across 24 basic schools in the Ayawaso Central Municipality with well-experienced facilitators focused on the theory and practical aspects of Athletics, Handball, Volleyball and Soccer.

Speaking at the official closing ceremony, the Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Alhaji Mohammed Quaye acknowledged and expressed gratitude to the participants for partaking in the worthy exercise.

"I am highly excited at the enthusiasm you exhibited today and it shows that this will go a long way in helping develop our sports in the municipality. We will cross the hurdles if not all but one by one," he said.

He also admonished the sports director, E.T Sabutey for putting up the course within the short time limit and helping to uplift and develop sports within the municipality.

"I want to congratulate my hardworking sports director for the tremendous work he has done. This is to tell that you love the job and I and really happy at the outcome. With this we shall cross the hurdles one after the other", he stated.

The CEO of Ghana's digitized farm hub Farm 360, Mr. Kenneth Nelson in his remarks stated that sports promotion plays an exceptional role in the development of every country.

He added that his outfit would open and expand its tentacles to promote and develop sports.

"I believe sports used to be one of the greatest things that created good leadership in our country, if you look at our current and former presidents, they used to do a lot of sports like hockey, handball, Athletics. And for our youth to pick up some of these things as part of their already existing educational background and in their development stage, I believe some of these projects should be honoured.

"And I will be looking forward to other events that will be coming which I will speak to my management for us to see if we can sponsor even if we have to look for support and come on board", he disclosed.

Participants were awarded certificates of recognition at the end of the event.

Farm 360, the sole sponsor of the event was also appreciated with a plaque to signify their importance in the organisation of the worthy course.