I Have To Break You To Fix Me

Dear you,
I miss seeing you,
I am helpless ,
I might not be what you expected
Or what your class requires but I have self-respect
This is the same self-respect you never wanted to consider ,
You should have told me .
That you wanted class ,
You should have told me that I am just not the type,
I have got no perfect clothes ,
Perfect face ,
Of perfect background ,
But one thing is for sure I had a heart ,
Which you conquered and destroyed,
I was deceived by you
What you wanted was there ,
Right I front of me ,
But still you lied to me ,
And gave me false hope,
You just had to say it in my face,
I would have understood .
Shame on you ,
You were never honest even to yourself any way ,
You couldn’t destroy my heart either ,
I fixed it and I have it with me ,
But still I will remember ,
Your injustice .
Oh how I pray that one day you will realize ,
What you lost ,
But I wot be holding on by then .