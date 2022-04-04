USA announces new $24.7million Covid support to Ghana

The US government has announced a new $24.7-million support to Ghana, as part of the Covid-19 vaccine drive.

Speaking to the media during the donation, the Acting Mission Director, Janean Davis, explained that her country has already donated $9.6 million to Ghana to help in mobilisation for the Covid-19 vaccination exercise.

According to her, the American government had been working with the government of Ghana from the moment the pandemic hit, adding that it is about time they intensified their support with the $24.7 fund.

She stated that the support will be used to get more vaccines on time and also help secure vaccines for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

The representative of the Director of Public Health, Dr Charity Sarpong, said about 4 per cent of those who contracted the disease lost their lives, adding that it is the reason Ghana has to improve upon her vaccination regime and systems, especially among pregnant women.

Source: Classfmonline.com