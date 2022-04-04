ModernGhana logo
National Security on alert for fresh secessionist attacks

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah has stated the country’s security machinery is on high alert for fresh secessionist attacks in the country from the West African sub-region.

The Government has picked irrelevant information secessionists are gathering momentum for fresh secessionist attacks on the country, the security Minister said.

He minces no words to say the national security apparatus is on high alert to curtail any of such eventualities in the country.

The sector Minister made this revelation highlighting some areas of security concerns on the floor of Parliament today Monday, April 4, 2022.

According to the Minister, crimes such as disputes over lands and chieftaincy disputes are among the major areas of concern in the country.

Kan-Dapaah was answering some urgent questions on national security in Parliament.

Again the Minister highlighted some of the difficulties in handling the security situation in Bawku.

He also raised concerns about the situation of terrorism in Ghana's neighbouring countries adding that the government has instituted some measures to prevent such occurrence in the country.

Source: Classfmonline.com

