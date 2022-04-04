ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akyem Hemang: 21-year-old man kills grandparents after second attempt

Social News Akyem Hemang: 21-year-old man kills grandparents after second attempt
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A 21-year-old man, Moses Appiah, has allegedly killed his grandparents at Akyem Hemang in the Eastern Region.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional Police Command , DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, confirmed the incident and said the victims were aged 75 and 80.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the suspect attacked the grandparents with a fufu pounding pestle and a metal hammer on Saturday, April 2.

Deep cuts were inflicted on the victims’ left eye and chest.

The victims were taken to the Hawa Memorial Hospital at Oseim and declared dead by the medical doctor in charge.

The bodies of the two aged victims would be processed to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy, the police said.

The suspect, Appiah Moses, has been arrested by community members and handed over to the police by the Akyem Hemang chief

He is in police custody awaiting investigation and appropriate charge before he is arraigned for court processes.

Neighbours said the suspect had early on attacked his grandparents before the second attempt, resulting in their death.

—3news.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E/R: Accident at Akim Birimso kills five people, several others injured
04.04.2022 | Social News
E-levy: Financial literacy of people doing MoMo is low; gov’t may not reach its target — Prof. Lord Mensah
04.04.2022 | Social News
'Focus on reforming your recruitment processes and get it right' — Suhuyini charges Police Service
04.04.2022 | Social News
W/R: Fire outbreak at Takoradi market destroys properties, leaves market women traumatised
04.04.2022 | Social News
W/R: Breathing man sent to mortuary to be kept 'by force'
04.04.2022 | Social News
Lying on vehicle bonnet unprofessional — NADMO PRO to Police
04.04.2022 | Social News
Two arrested over Asunafo shooting incident
04.04.2022 | Social News
45-year-old man stabbed to death at Afful-Nkwanta
04.04.2022 | Social News
21-year old man arrested for allegedly killing grandparents with hammer and pestle
04.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line