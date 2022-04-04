ModernGhana logo
E/R: Accident at Akim Birimso kills five people, several others injured

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
An accident at Akim Birimso in the Eastern region has killed five people, Modernghana News can report.

According to DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who is the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, the accident occurred at about 3:55am on the dawn of Monday, April 4, 2022.

The accident from information gathered involved a Kumasi-Accra bound Toyota Hiace minibus with registration number AK 1145-21 with 13 persons on board.

The vehicle is said to have veered off its lane and crashed into an articulated Daf lowbed with registration number GT3799-16.

While five people died on the spot, seven others sustained various degrees of injuries and have been admitted to the Hawa Memorial hospital at Osiem for medical attention.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the five have been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

