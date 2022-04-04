ModernGhana logo
'Focus on reforming your recruitment processes and get it right' — Suhuyini charges Police Service

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini has charged the Ghana Police Service (GSP) to focus on reforming its recruitment processes and ensure it is done right.

The process of recruiting officers in the service has become a matter of concern especially after some officers were implicated in the series of bullion van robberies in the country.

In the past weekend, a man alleged to be a Police officer was arrested after brandishing and threatening motorists with a gun.

In reaction, Alhassan Suhuyini has proposed the Ghana Police Service takes a critical look at reforming the recruitment processes.

“We have to first of all tackle the issue of recruitment, get the recruitment right. The second thing is in-service training. After the recruitment, what is the nature of training given to them to remind them of the code? And then we can now talk about issue of motivation,” the Tamale North Member of Parliament said in an interview with TV3.

Hon. Alhassan Suhuyini continued, “We need to revisit the way we recruit people into the security. In the past, it wasn’t easy for people to go into the Army or Police like people do now.”

