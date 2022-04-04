ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

W/R: Fire outbreak at Takoradi market destroys properties, leaves market women traumatised

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Social News W/R: Fire outbreak at Takoradi market destroys properties, leaves market women traumatised
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

A fire outbreak at the makeshift Takoradi market has seen properties worth millions of Ghana cedis destroyed.

The fire outbreak which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 4, 2022, has left the market women traumatised.

The makeshift market was put together for temporal use to make way for the rehabilitation of the main Takoradi market.

Through a collaborative effort of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the support of personnel from the Navy and Takoradi Port, the fire was eventually doused despite the many challenges associated with getting the fire tenders into the market area.

According to the Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana National Fire Service, Mr. Ebo Bonney, the fire at the Takoradi makeshift market is the biggest they have had to deal with in so many years.

“This is the biggest fire outbreak we have had in a very long time.

“We mobilized fire tankers to be able to douse the fire. In all, we had eight fire tenders to control the fire. So far eighty-seven shops have been burnt,” Mr. Ebo Bonney told 3FM in an interview.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, investigations are ongoing.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
E-levy: Financial literacy of people doing MoMo is low; gov’t may not reach its target — Prof. Lord Mensah
04.04.2022 | Social News
'Focus on reforming your recruitment processes and get it right' — Suhuyini charges Police Service
04.04.2022 | Social News
W/R: Breathing man sent to mortuary to be kept 'by force'
04.04.2022 | Social News
Lying on vehicle bonnet unprofessional — NADMO PRO to Police
04.04.2022 | Social News
Two arrested over Asunafo shooting incident
04.04.2022 | Social News
45-year-old man stabbed to death at Afful-Nkwanta
04.04.2022 | Social News
21-year old man arrested for allegedly killing grandparents with hammer and pestle
04.04.2022 | Social News
Ramadan: Daboya-Mankarigu MP donates 200 bags of sugar to Muslims in constituency
03.04.2022 | Social News
Two die in motor accident at Gomoa Amenfi
03.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line