W/R: Fire outbreak at Takoradi market destroys properties, leaves market women traumatised

A fire outbreak at the makeshift Takoradi market has seen properties worth millions of Ghana cedis destroyed.

The fire outbreak which occurred in the early hours of Thursday, April 4, 2022, has left the market women traumatised.

The makeshift market was put together for temporal use to make way for the rehabilitation of the main Takoradi market.

Through a collaborative effort of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) and the support of personnel from the Navy and Takoradi Port, the fire was eventually doused despite the many challenges associated with getting the fire tenders into the market area.

According to the Head of Public Affairs at the Ghana National Fire Service, Mr. Ebo Bonney, the fire at the Takoradi makeshift market is the biggest they have had to deal with in so many years.

“This is the biggest fire outbreak we have had in a very long time.

“We mobilized fire tankers to be able to douse the fire. In all, we had eight fire tenders to control the fire. So far eighty-seven shops have been burnt,” Mr. Ebo Bonney told 3FM in an interview.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, investigations are ongoing.