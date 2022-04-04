Akufo-Addo is back to his old ways of Russian Oligarchic travels, lavish indulgences – Ablakwa

North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of "sybaritic lifestyle."

He said the President has returned to his old ways of Russian Oligarchic travels immediately after assenting to the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

This is contained in a Facebook post detailing the cost of the President’s latest travel to the United States of America and the United Kingdom.

President Akufo-Addo left Accra for Washington on Thursday 31st March 2022 at 11:52pm aboard a United Airlines Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with call sign UAL997.

In his expose, Okudzeto Ablakwa explains that on arrival in Washington, the President already had the luxurious US$18,000 an hour LX-DIO airplane waiting for him.

Calculating the charges for various trips, Okudzeto says, “It is imperative to note that so far, the Ghanaian taxpayer must cough up an astronomical US$465,000 in luxury rental charges. At current exchange, that is a scary GHS3,505,515.49.”

The North Tongu MP says it is now clear government announced expenditure-cutting measures was just to push for the passage of the E-Levy.

“With the pretentious notion that the obnoxious E-Levy has been secured to rake in more revenue to finance his lavish indulgences, and after hurriedly granting a presidential assent of dubious validity, as President Akufo-Addo knows very well that 136 NPP MPs cannot purport to constitute a decision-making quorum; President Akufo-Addo is back to his old ways of Russian Oligarchic travels.

“After a momentary glimmer of hope when he was compelled to fly commercial to Dubai last month, many had thought his penchant for egregious betrayal of the Ghanaian people by his obstinate dissipation of scarce taxes on his sybaritic lifestyle despite a hitherto loud promise to protect the public purse now belongs to the past. More so, considering his government's public posture of massive expenditure cuts as a direct response to the current economic crisis.

“Apparently, we were merely deceived; President Akufo-Addo has for the umpteenth time ignored the precarious state of the Ghanaian economy and abandoned Ghana's US$36million Presidential Jet in favour of his most cherished ultra-luxury toy — the LX-DIO which now rents for US18,000 an hour,” Okudzeto Ablakwa explains in a post on his Facebook page.

He concludes, “With this terrible example from the President by attending events at great cost to the taxpayer that cannot be classified as priority, one wonders how the presidency can enforce its recent ban on ministerial international travels.”

Read the full statement from Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the attachment below: