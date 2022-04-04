Lying on vehicle bonnet unprofessional — NADMO PRO to Police

The Director of Communications at the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Mr George Ayisi, has said it is unprofessional for Police officers to be lying on top of car bonnets in attempt to stop drivers who flout the road safety regulations.

He said this practice is not done anywhere and for that matter must stop.

In 2020, a taxi driver was driving from the Koforidua Central Business District heading towards Adweso, on reaching the Gallaway Traffic Light, he was identified by a community assistant police for flouting road rules.

Police personnel who were in the company of the community assistant police approached the taxi driver to make an arrest, but he furiously resisted and tried to run over the police officer who stood in front of his vehicle.

The police officer jumped and lay on the bonnet of the vehicle for safety.

The taxi driver drove the vehicle to a distance of over 350metres before he was forced by a different driver to stop. His act was caught on video which went viral.

The driver was subsequently arrested and charged with dangerous driving contrary to section one of the Road Traffic Act. 2004 (Act 383) and another count of resisting arrest contrary to section 226(1)(a) of the Criminal and other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29). He has since been jailed.

Speaking on the New Day show on TV3 on Monday April 4, 2022 in connection with the arrest of the Police officer who allegedly brandished a gun and assaulted motorists on the Kasoa-Winneba Highway on Friday April 1, 2022, Mr Ayisi condemned the action of the officer and further urged the Inspector General of Police to deal with the issue.

He said while touching on the unprofessional conducts of some of the officers that “lying on car bonnet is unprofessional. I don’t think the people should continue with this unprofessional attitude. Jumping on the bonnet, who does that?”

—3news.com