UW/R: Police besieged our palace, held us hostage — Chiir Royal Family

04.04.2022 LISTEN

The Chiir Royal Family has accused the Police of besieging the Nandom Naa's Palace and conducting an unwarranted search after holding members of the family hostage.

In a press release from the Chiir Royal Family dated April 3, 2022, it says members of the family who even wanted to attend to nature’s call were prevented from doing so.

“We (members of the Chiir Royal Family) woke up this dawn to see a heavy joint Military and Police Team that besieged the Palace and held us hostage and forcefully entered our rooms to mount an unprovoked, unwarranted, unnecessary and utterly disgusting "unsuccessful search for weapons" without providing any warrant to that effect.

“It is evident that this search was only shamefully conducted in the Chir Royal Palace to our dismay. Some family members who even wanted to attend to nature's call were prevented and told by security officers that "no one is supposed to go out today'. This could only mean that there was an authorized curfew on the Chiir Royal family,” parts of the release signed by Mr. Peter Aabenyaa Deri who is the head of Chiir Royal Family reads.

According to the family, the invasion by the Police has come on the back of the gazetting of the CEO of Rabito Clinic, Prof. Edmund Delle as the new Nandom Naa even though he has not been enskinned by the appropriate kingmakers and outdoored as custom and tradition demands and also in flagrant disregard of a High Court injunction.

The release explains that though the Chiir Royal Family petitioned the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs and wrote to the President of the National House of Chiefs to inform the House of the pending petition against the Rabito Clinco CEO, they decided to set aside all the rules and procedures guiding the Chieftaincy institution by gazetting Prof. Edmund Delle.

“We are by this statement appealing to all relevant stakeholders of Nandom who really want peace to prevail in Nandom to call the Regional House of Chiefs to order by allowing the case to travel through the Judicial Committee of the Regional House of Chiefs for the right person to be determined and gazetted or in failure continue to station Military and Police officers in Nandom for the rest of the coming years,” the Chiir Royal Family press release concludes.

Read the release below: