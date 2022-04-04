ModernGhana logo
Tidal waves hit Ketu, Ada; scores displaced

Tidal waves have hit parts of the Volta and Greater Accra regions again.

Pictures and videos of homes inundated with seawater in places like Agavedzi in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta Region as well as Aklabanya in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region have started circulating on social media in relation to the latest disaster.

Scores of people have been displaced by the waves.

Some of the local residents could be seen walking through the seawater that flooded their homes and villages.

Just about four months ago, a similar disaster displaced thousands of residents in the Keta Municipality.

The Sunday, 7 November 2021 incident resulted in a humanitarian crisis as thousands of local residents along the coastal belt of the Volta Region, got displaced and stranded.

The affected communities included Kedzikope, Keta Central and Abutiakope.

The residents were forced out of their homes and rendered homeless while others salvaged some of their belongings onto portions of the main road while they waited for the water to recede.

The surge of tidal waves has been an annual occurrence in those parts of Ghana.

