45-year-old man stabbed to death at Afful-Nkwanta

A 45-year old man has died after he was allegedly stabbed during a confrontation with another man at Afful-Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, Mohammed Awal, died shortly after he was rushed to the hospital.

The suspect, whose name was given as Isaac Nartey, has since been arrested and detained by officers at the Asokwa District Police Command.

The incident happened at about 9:00 pm on Saturday during an altercation between the deceased and the alleged killer.

An eyewitness who wants to remain anonymous narrated the incident to Citi News.

”I bumped into the two fighting last night on my way home. I attempted to separate them only to hear the deceased cry for help, telling us he's been stabbed. So I decided to hit the back of the suspect, and the suspect immediately turned to me saying I have no idea what the victim has done to him.”

”I had others join to help me separate the two and rushed the victim who had fallen on his back into a gutter to the hospital. Unfortunately, he died before getting to the hospital.”

The bereaved family is demanding justice and called for processes to be fast-tracked to release the body for burial according to Islamic rites.

Police have begun investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the body has been deposited at the morgue.

—citinewsroom