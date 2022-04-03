ModernGhana logo
Public Lecture in honour of Rt. Hon. Justice R.S. Blay to be held on April 8

By Reporter
A maiden public lecture is scheduled to be held this month in honour of Rt. Hon. Justice R.S. Blay, a former Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana, Speaker of the first Constituent Assembly of Ghana in 1969, and President of the Ghana Bar Association.

The lecture will be held at Bisa Aberewa Museum in Sekondi on Friday, April 8, 2022, his birthday.

Apart from decades of public service and contributions to many sectors of Ghana’s development, Justice R.S. Blay is one of the Big Four, Pa Grant, Francis Awoonor Williams, Dr. J.B. Danquah, and himself who initiated the idea of the United Gold Coast Convention and therefore a prominent founding member of the UGCC as its 1st Vice-President when it was inaugurated at Saltpond on August 15, 1947.

The maiden lecture which will be delivered by a distinguished scholar and Historian, Nana Kobina Nketsiah V, Omanhene of Essikado, and chaired by Hon Freddy Blay, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, will not only focus on the unique contribution of RS Blay to the struggle for Ghana’s independence but also highlight the special role played by the workers and people of his home region and its capital Sekondi-Takoradi to the struggle.

It will also provide the platform for objective and critical analysis of the varied and various contributions by Gold Coast and Ghanaian patriots whose sacrifices resulted in Ghana’s independence on March 6, 1957, under the leadership of the nation’s first Prime Minister, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

This will be an annual event that will provide a platform for conversations on both the past and contemporary history of Ghana.

