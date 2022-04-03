ModernGhana logo
Ramadan: Daboya-Mankarigu MP donates 200 bags of sugar to Muslims in constituency

As the holy month of Ramadan kick-starts, the Member of Parliament for Daboya-Mankarigu constituency, Hon. Alhaji Mahama Asei Seini made a donation of 200 bags of sugar to the Muslim community in his constituency to support them in the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The donation was made for onward distribution to Mosques, Imams, women and the youth observing this year's Ramadan.

The donation according to the lawmaker, is part of his resolve to support Muslims undergoing both spiritual and physical cleansing at this period considered to be one of the major pillars in the Islamic calendar.

He reiterated that Ramadan is a period for Muslims across the globe to seek Allah's forgiveness, blessings, sanctification, purification and guidance to enable them endure the challenges associated with the period of fasting.

Alhaji Asei urged them to continue praying for peace in the area and also pray to Allah to bless President Akufo Addo with good health and wisdom to lead Ghana to prosperity.

He seized the opportunity to pledge his continuous support to the people and wishes the Muslim community a fruitful fasting period.

The Daboya-Mankarigu lawmaker has over the years, supported his Muslim brothers and sisters during the holy month of Ramadan with sugar and other assorted items.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
