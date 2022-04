President Akufo-Addo has sent his fraternal greetings to Muslims in Ghana and around the World as they begin their 30 days fasting today.

Muslims started their annual Ramadan fast on Sunday April 3.

Mr Akufo-Addo in his message said the Ramadan is a month of intense devotion and commitment to the principles of love sacrifice and dedication to duty.

“I urge Muslims to strive to live by these values and cloak the Month of Ramadan in sanctity and Holiness,” he wrote on his Facebook page.