ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Family of man shot dead by security officer at Nkroful District Court demand justice

Social News Family of man shot dead by security officer at Nkroful District Court demand justice
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The family of 33-year-old Andrew Donkor, who was shot dead by a security officer at Nkroful over the latter's attempt to disperse an agitated crowd who had massed up in front of the Nkroful District Court, is demanding justice.

The deceased is said to have been on the court premises when over 20 illegal miners arrested on the concession of Adamus Resources Limited on Friday dawn stormed the court.

The youth of Teleku Bokazo in the Ellembele District of the Western Region, massed up at the court premises to witness the case after the police brought the suspects to court.

Speaking to Citi News , a brother of the deceased, Thomas Donkor, said, “All I want is for justice to be served. Witnesses at the scene can attest to the fact that my brother was nowhere near the crowd. He was at a distance receiving a call. We want to know the military person who fired at him.”

“My brother was unarmed, he did not attack anyone. Why should he be shot? To think he left behind a wife and children, who is going to take care of them?” he quizzed.

By Citi Newsroom

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Ramadan: Daboya-Mankarigu MP donates 200 bags of sugar to Muslims in constituency
03.04.2022 | Social News
Two die in motor accident at Gomoa Amenfi
03.04.2022 | Social News
NADMO demands demolition of old Foreign Affairs structure over looming danger
03.04.2022 | Social News
Girl 'crippled’ after being defiled by four men
03.04.2022 | Social News
Facebook users angry after accounts blocked for no reason
03.04.2022 | Social News
Over 20 passengers death as bus catches fire near Tsito
03.04.2022 | Social News
Security Analyst recommends yearly examination of mental status of Police officers
03.04.2022 | Social News
Two teenage girls get pregnant in Ashaiman daily
02.04.2022 | Social News
E/R: One dead, 8 injured following clash between Akyem Asunafo residents and miners
03.04.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line