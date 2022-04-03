Kojokpere: Unearthing the hidden treasure as crocodiles live in community pond

03.04.2022 LISTEN

Kojokpere community is located in the Daffiama Bussie Issa District of the Upper West Region. The community is known for its hospitality and leadership commitment to women's empowerment. It was not surprising to see the community benefits from interventions aimed at empowering women through productive and cash crop plantation.

It is a great pleasure to visit the pond sit and a dam in Kojokpere where countless crocodiles lives. In a conversation with community members upon visiting the community pond and dam site for the first time, they shared experiences and historical myths as they regard the crocodiles as totems- implying their existence has connections with the crocodile. Even though the community members added that the crocodiles do not hurt them, they are however not tamed and would run into the water when one advances in towards them. Another myth that is worth exploring is the belief that when one crocodile is hurt, an elder will equally be hurt in the community.

The discovery of the Kojokpere treasure with a lot of crocodiles is a significant opportunity for investment as more tourists could cash in for pleasure and experiences. The Daffiama Bussie Issa District Assembly, the Ghana Tourism Authority and the private sector including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) should lead the way by investing in the area to make it one of the eco-tourist sites in Ghana. Whenever one is in the Upper West Region and wants to experience pleasure, the Kojokpere crocodile pond could be one of the places that would give everlasting memories.

Tahiru Lukman

Youth Activist, Dev’t Consultant and Pan- African Author

