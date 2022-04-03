ModernGhana logo
E/R: One dead, 8 injured following clash between Akyem Asunafo residents and miners

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
A clash between some residents of Akyem Asunafo and a group of miners operating in the Atiwa West District in the Eastern region has ended with one person losing his life.

The incident occurred on Friday, April 1, 2022, when some residents of Akyem Asunafo stormed a mining site where two excavators were operating.

Eyewitnesses say the clash has been a long time coming with a group of the residents constantly pushing and advocating for residents to resist all activities of illegal mining in the community.

Upon reaching the mining site, the residents were met by armed guards hired to protect the side.

The clash that ensued resulted in a shooting incident that left one person dead and as many as eight others injured.

All nine victims of the shooting were subsequently rushed to Engresi Government Hospital where one person was declared dead on arrival.

“Eastern Regional Police Command led by DCOP /Mr. Anderson Fosu -Ackaah has visited the community and the hospital where the remaining eight (8) persons are receiving medical treatment. Meanwhile, the regional, Divisional and District patrol teams have been deployed around Asunafo to maintain law and order,” a Police statement has said.

According to the statement issued Saturday, April 2, 2022, and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, an investigation has commenced into the incident to bring to book the perpetrators of the clash.

