02.04.2022 LISTEN

The Police has said a man believed to be an officer in mufti who was captured in a viral video brandishing a weapon and attacking at motorist at Winneba, has been arrested.

The man was seen allegedly slapping a motorist while brandishing his gun.

The Police said in a Facebook post that “”Reference the above, the person involved in attacking the motorist has been arrested and the weapon retrieved.”

— 3news.com