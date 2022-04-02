ModernGhana logo
'I'm sad we're celebrating this holy month in economic hardship' — NDC's Sinare wishes Muslims peaceful Ramadan

By Japhet Festus Gbede || Contributor
Alhaji Said Sinare, the NDC's National Vice Chairman, wishes Muslims in Ghana and around the world a successful and peaceful Ramadan month.

Taking to Facebook, Alhaji Sinare extended his sincerest wishes to the Muslim community across the world.

"As the holy month of Ramadan begins, it gives me great pleasure to warmly wish my Muslim brothers and sisters in the country and around the globe a happy and peaceful Ramadan.

This holy month is a time for millions of people all around the world to refresh and strengthen their faith through severe fasting, fervent prayer, pensive meditation, persistent Quran reading, and charitable acts, "he stated.

He took advantage of the opportunity to call on Muslims to pray for an end to the country's chronic economic difficulties, which has resulted in exorbitant pricing for products and services.

These gestures are consistent with the Islamic faith's universal objectives.

As Ramadan underpins Islam’s core values of prayer and philanthropy, feeding the poor and needy, and offering support to others, I am disappointed and sad that this holy month falls at a time when nothing in our country is working. Aside from the ongoing economic woes, the country needs prayer, the impoverished need assistance, and we all need Allah's mercy.

The holy month of Ramadan offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to renew our faith in Allah and to show love and generosity to all people, regardless of their religious affiliation, to underline the importance of our peaceful coexistence as one people.

Let us look to our Muslim brothers and sisters as we strive to come to grips with the current economic hardships and join them in praying and providing assistance to those who are suffering in our country.

I want to invite you to use this time of dedication and holiness to pray for an end to the country's economic crises, insecurity, terrible governance, and undemocratic leadership styles for the country to prosper through peace, love, and togetherness.

I would like to take this opportunity to appeal to and inform my dear Ghanaian youths, various NDC youth groups, friends of Alhaji Said Sinare, supporters and sympathizers of the great National Democratic Congress that during the holy and sacred 30 day grace period, I will be taking a one-month hiatus from social media to spend time with Allah.

I take this opportunity to offer my sincerest best wishes to each and every Muslim throughout the country and beyond who is about to embark upon this spiritual journey over the next 30 days. I wish you a happy and peaceful Ramadan.

