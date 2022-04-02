Obuasi Sec Tech gets furniture, public address System

AngloGold Ashanti has made significant strides in efforts to ensure quality education delivery in Obuasi.

The company through its Social Management Plan which was launched in 2019 has committed over GH₵ 5million into educational development in the last three years.

This was made known by the Senior Manager, Sustainability, Emmanuel Baidoo when he led AngloGold Ashanti to donate 1000 chairs and a modern Public Address system to the Obuasi Senior High and Technical School.

Totalling GH₵ 242,715, the chairs are expected to enhance interaction with students for better learning outcomes.

It will help students sit comfortably during school gatherings which was not the case previously where students had to stand through school gatherings for long periods.

The situation affected their concentration on issues being discussed coupled with the frustration that accompanied holding outdoor activities which involved large number of students without a powerful PA system.

On investments made by Anglogold Ashanti towards educational development, Mr. Baidoo said a significant part of the investment has gone into the provision of infrastructure, building the capacity of teachers to enhance effective teaching and learning outcomes.

"When we invest in education, it will definitely translate into developing the Human Resource capability that we need as a country to pursue the developmental agenda that we seek to push as a country", he added.

He again lifted the lid on what should be expected in AGA's 10 year development plan which is yet to be outdoored.

He said, in contributing to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), the 10 year development Plan will focus on developing these areas which Obuasi Senior High and Technical will have its fair share.

The Headmaster of the school Ernest Wiafe who received the items thanked Anglogold Ashanti for coming to the aid of the school. He said the school had no furniture at its auditorium which was completed in 2017.

Describing the donation as a timely intervention, the Headmaster said the donation has come at a time when the school is expecting about 1,800 first year students which will put a lot of pressure on the existing furniture of the school.

Dr. Ernest Atiemo, the Global President of the Old Students Association of the school said the lack of furniture and PA system at the auditorium was of a major concern to the Old Students Association. He thanked Anglogold Ashanti for coming to their aid when they called on them for support.