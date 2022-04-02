Ellembelle: One shot dead as fight breaks out in court between galamseyers and military

One person has been shot dead with several others injured during a scuffle allegedly between some residents of Teleku-Bokazo and Anhwia in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region and the military during court proceedings.

According to an eye witness, who gave his name as Francis, some galamseyers who were working in a pit belonging to Adamus Resources Limited were arrested on Friday dawn in a swoop by the military.

They were immediately processed for court.

But not happy with the situation, some residents and the chief besieged the court room.

A confrontation later ensued between the residents and the security, resulting in the shooting incidents.

There were five casualties.

Unfortunately, one was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Ekwei Hospital with the four others currently on admission.

— 3news.com