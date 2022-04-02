ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ellembelle: One shot dead as fight breaks out in court between galamseyers and military

Headlines Ellembelle: One shot dead as fight breaks out in court between galamseyers and military
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

One person has been shot dead with several others injured during a scuffle allegedly between some residents of Teleku-Bokazo and Anhwia in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region and the military during court proceedings.

According to an eye witness, who gave his name as Francis, some galamseyers who were working in a pit belonging to Adamus Resources Limited were arrested on Friday dawn in a swoop by the military.

They were immediately processed for court.

But not happy with the situation, some residents and the chief besieged the court room.

A confrontation later ensued between the residents and the security, resulting in the shooting incidents.

There were five casualties.

Unfortunately, one was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Ekwei Hospital with the four others currently on admission.

— 3news.com

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Foreign Affairs Ministry halts issuance of 48-page passport over supply challenges
02.04.2022 | Headlines
Chief Imam declares 2022 Ramadan to begin on Sunday April 3
02.04.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: Minority’s walk-out was a tactical move but we should have stayed in Parliament – Ricketts-Hagan
02.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo jets to Bishop T.D. Jakes in US and Boris Johnson in UK
01.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana exported food worth $1000 million in 2019 – Agric Minister
01.04.2022 | Headlines
'When the speaker is talking and you are also talking, that is contempt' — Bagbin rebukes MPs
01.04.2022 | Headlines
Nhyiaeso MP vows to go after weed dealers, smokers in Constituency
01.04.2022 | Headlines
We’re not recruiting – Ghana Armed Forces
01.04.2022 | Headlines
10,000km of roads: We don’t have figures to back Akufo-Addo’s claim – Road Contractors
01.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line