ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Foreign Affairs Ministry halts issuance of 48-page passport over supply challenges

Headlines Foreign Affairs Ministry halts issuance of 48-page passport over supply challenges
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that due to the surge in demand for the 48-page passport and the challenges with the supply chain, it can only issue the 32-page booklets.

A statement from the Ministry says that all applicants who have applied for the 48-page booklets will instead be issued with the 32-page booklets.

It further added that the appropriate steps are being taken to refund monies to those who requested for the 48-page passports.

According to them, applicants who applied for the 48-page booklets do not need to submit another application for the available 32-page passport.

The conversion according to the ministry will be done at no further cost.

42202223604-8dt2xkjwvq-42202221231-whatsapp-image-2022-04-01-at-93330-pm.jpeg

By Citi Newsroom

More Headlines
ModernGhana Links
Ellembelle: One shot dead as fight breaks out in court between galamseyers and military
02.04.2022 | Headlines
Chief Imam declares 2022 Ramadan to begin on Sunday April 3
02.04.2022 | Headlines
E-Levy: Minority’s walk-out was a tactical move but we should have stayed in Parliament – Ricketts-Hagan
02.04.2022 | Headlines
Akufo-Addo jets to Bishop T.D. Jakes in US and Boris Johnson in UK
01.04.2022 | Headlines
Ghana exported food worth $1000 million in 2019 – Agric Minister
01.04.2022 | Headlines
'When the speaker is talking and you are also talking, that is contempt' — Bagbin rebukes MPs
01.04.2022 | Headlines
Nhyiaeso MP vows to go after weed dealers, smokers in Constituency
01.04.2022 | Headlines
We’re not recruiting – Ghana Armed Forces
01.04.2022 | Headlines
10,000km of roads: We don’t have figures to back Akufo-Addo’s claim – Road Contractors
01.04.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line