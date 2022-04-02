Foreign Affairs Ministry halts issuance of 48-page passport over supply challenges

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced that due to the surge in demand for the 48-page passport and the challenges with the supply chain, it can only issue the 32-page booklets.

A statement from the Ministry says that all applicants who have applied for the 48-page booklets will instead be issued with the 32-page booklets.

It further added that the appropriate steps are being taken to refund monies to those who requested for the 48-page passports.

According to them, applicants who applied for the 48-page booklets do not need to submit another application for the available 32-page passport.

The conversion according to the ministry will be done at no further cost.

By Citi Newsroom