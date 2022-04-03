ModernGhana logo
03.04.2022 Press Release

1T1L: GNAT Should Refund our over Ghc8million — Concerned teachers

By Tulasi Mathias
We, the undersigned teachers, in our capacity as members of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), write to demand with immediate effect the refund of Ghc 44.55 interest charged on the "One Teacher, One Laptop" initiative to every GNAT member.

It is shocking that though the immediate past national President of GNAT, Madam Philippa Larsen promised at the National Delegates Conference held in Kumasi that the said money would be paid at the end of February, 2022 but it has not been fulfilled till date.

We are, by this statement, calling on the current national leadership of GNAT to ensure that the Ghc 44.55 totalling over Ghc 8,910,000 is paid to the over Two Hundred Thousand members with immediate effect.

To conclude, the current leadership of GNAT should, as a matter of urgency, take steps to ensure Ghana Education Service supplies the laptops to the remaining teachers across the country and that of pensioners whose monies were deducted are equally supplied.

Madam Philippa Larsen cannot deceive teachers and go scot free, she must be accountable for every dime owed members.

Signed:

Mathias Tulasi

0243735430

Lawrence Edem Tsorhe

0246176724

Christian Youngs

0249690641

